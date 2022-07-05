Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Sierra Leone FA investigating 'embarrassing' 95-0 & 91-1 scorelines

Sierra Leone FA investigating 'embarrassing' 95-0 & 91-1 scorelines
Two alleged match-fixing in Sierra Leone   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Sierra Leone

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals.

On Sunday, Kahunla Rangers shattered Lumbebu United 95-0 as Kono's Gulf FC thrashed Koquima Lebanon 91-1. Both teams were in contention for promotion. With equal points, everything had to be decided on goal difference.

Given the extent of the score (which was only 2-0 and 7-1 at halftime), the two results could not be approved.

An investigation was immediately opened by the president of the federation, Thomas Daddy Brima: "We cannot let such mediocrity go unpunished. Those responsible will have to appear before an anti-corruption commission and will have to answer for their actions".

Last month, arranged results caused a stir in South Africa where fourth-level teams conceded dozens of goals. Suspensions of 6 to 8 years had been pronounced against the leaders of the offending clubs.

A few years ago, Nigeria was hit by unchecked goals coring in the amateur divisions.

In 2013, Plateau United dominated Akurba FC 79-0 when Police Machine FC passed 67 goals to Babayaro FC.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..