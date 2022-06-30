Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: 7 killed in anti-coup rally, medic group

Sudanese women chant slogans protesting security forces' use of violence against anti-coup protesters in the city of Omdurman on June 25,2022.  
Marwan Ali/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Sudan

Thursday was a bloody day of protests in Sudan. According to the Sudan’s Doctors Committee, a medical group, security forces killed seven people during anti-coup demonstrations.

The group said in a tweet that four people were fatally shot in Omdurman, the capital's twin city. The Doctors Committee which tracks casualties during protests said, a fifth person died after being shot in the head In Khartoum as well as a child who was shot in the chest.

Thousands marched against the country’s military rulers on the third anniversary of a mass rally that forced the generals to sit down at the negotiating table with pro-democracy groups and eventually sign a power-sharing agreement that was expected to govern Sudan during a transitional period, until general elections were to be held.

Despite Internet disruptions videos on n social media, show protesters waving Sudanese flags and running under clouds of tear gas. In other clips, demonstrators raise banners reading “No Negotiations! No Partnership” — reiterating their opposition to any power-sharing deal with the military rulers following their October coup. 

The London-based internet advocacy group, NetBlocks, said internet access was disrupted across many mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Sudan, including state operator Sudantel, leaving national connectivity at only 17% of its ordinary level. Cuts to internet services have been routinely recorded ahead of most anti-coup protests.

In Khartoum, police fired tear gas at thousands of demonstrators trying to reach the Republican Palace, the military's seat of power in the heart of the city.

Additional sources • AFP

