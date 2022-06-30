Sudan: 7 killed in anti-coup rally, medic group

Thursday was a bloody day of protests in Sudan. According to the Sudan’s Doctors Committee, a medical group, security forces killed seven people during anti-coup demonstrations.

The group said in a tweet that four people were fatally shot in Omdurman, the capital's twin city. The Doctors Committee which tracks casualties during protests said, a fifth person died after being shot in the head In Khartoum as well as a child who was shot in the chest.

Thousands marched against the country’s military rulers on the third anniversary of a mass rally that forced the generals to sit down at the negotiating table with pro-democracy groups and eventually sign a power-sharing agreement that was expected to govern Sudan during a transitional period, until general elections were to be held.

Despite Internet disruptions videos on n social media, show protesters waving Sudanese flags and running under clouds of tear gas. In other clips, demonstrators raise banners reading “No Negotiations! No Partnership” — reiterating their opposition to any power-sharing deal with the military rulers following their October coup.

The London-based internet advocacy group, NetBlocks, said internet access was disrupted across many mobile and fixed-line internet providers in Sudan, including state operator Sudantel, leaving national connectivity at only 17% of its ordinary level. Cuts to internet services have been routinely recorded ahead of most anti-coup protests.

In Khartoum, police fired tear gas at thousands of demonstrators trying to reach the Republican Palace, the military's seat of power in the heart of the city.