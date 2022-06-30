DP Ruto unveils Kenya Kwanza manifesto ahead of election

Kenya's DP William Ruto presented, Thursday, key policies he would implement if elected in the August 9 presidential race. Speaking in Nairobi, Ruto vowed to carry out the plan of his Kenya Kwanza coalition. Before a crow of supporters, the Deputy President insisted the policies in the manifesto aimed at achieving "durable growth, while maintaining macroeconomic stability and empowerment of the people at the bottom of the pyramid". Last week, the 55-year-old former agriculture minister said he would deport Chinese nationals in jobs that could be done by locals, if elected. "That Chinese nationals are roasting maize and selling mobile phones, we will deport all of them back to their country," Ruto said at an economic forum on June 21 as campaigning gears up for the high-stakes vote.

Observers believe his main rival in the August 9 polls is Raila Odiga.

Unemployment rate at 6.2%

Ruto -- a former street hawker turned top-ranking politician -- has been campaigning on a pledge to help "hustlers" trying to make ends meet He has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta over his economic policies, including the country's huge debt burden of almost $70 billion, vowing to undo them if he wins power in August.

Kenya's unemployment rate stood at 6.2 percent in 2021, according to the latest government data released in May, although the true figure is believed to be much higher.

The finance minister in April unveiled a $28 billion budget aimed at helping the economy recover after the Covid-19 pandemic threw hundreds of thousands of people out of work.