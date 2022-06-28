Burkina Faso: Eight civilians killed in attack during baptism

The United States has announced that it will launch a new campaign to combat terrorism, according to a report released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"A terrorist attack left eight civilians dead in Sandiaga, a town in the eastern province of Koulpelogo, a security source said.

This was confirmed by a local resident who said that "the victims were attending a baptism ceremony when armed individuals burst into the scene at around 9am (local and GMT), shooting several people.

Two other deadly incidents also took place on Sunday, in Boulonga and Alga, two localities in the northern province of Bam, according to another security source.

Carts "carrying women jumped on explosive devices in these localities", leaving "six dead and two injured", she said.

The source said a military operation against armed groups in the Diarkadougou and Lolonioro forests in the northeastern province of Bougouriba had resulted in "the dismantling of three terrorist bases and the neutralisation of around 20 jihadists".

On 20 June, the Burkinabe army decided to create two "zones of military interest" where any "human presence" is forbidden, one in the Soum province bordering Mali (north) and the other which includes protected reserves between Pama and the W park (east) reputed to be jihadist hideouts.

It has given a "14-day deadline" for people to leave these areas where major air and ground offensive operations will be carried out.