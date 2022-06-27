Two-day demonstration to begin in Ghana tomorrow

A youth group calling itself “Arise Ghana” has settled on Tuesday, June 28 to begin a historic two-day demonstration in the capital city Accra.

The demonstration is aimed at protesting the hikes in fuel prices and the harsh economic conditions imposed on Ghanaians by the Akuffo Addo/Bawumia-led administration.

In a Ghanaweb report sighted by Africanews, the communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi had said the protest is also to oppose the imposition of the controversial Electronic Levy and demand a probe into the covid 19 expenditure.

According to local media reports, some Ghanaians are joining the protest to demand a probe into the grabbing of state lands by officials of the ruling party, particularly that of the Achimota forest reserve which has been a national concern.

-Police interference-

The planned protest already appears to be encountering some challenges as the Ghana police Service is seeking a court injunction on the protest.

In a statement on Sunday, June 26, the GPS says it needs the court to determine the period for the Arise Ghana demonstration.

The police disagree with the idea of a protest that will lead into the night. The protestors have planned to start their first day of the march at 3 PM, end at 10 PM and continue the next day.

The police have requested that the organisers change the period basing their argument on public safety but the organisers would not oblige.

Organisers had told local media that the demonstration will hold as planned,