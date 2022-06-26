South African president Ramaphosa lands in Munich ahead of G7 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Munich, Germany on Sunday for the G-7 summit.

South Africa will participate in two outreach sessions Monday. In the first one, issues of climate, energy and health will be discussed. During the 2nd sesssion, the Summit will address advancing gender equality and food security issues. The World Food Program has urged the G7: ‘to act in order to avoid record hunger’

According to the South African presidency, the 2022 participation presents an opportunity for the nation to highlight the concerns of developing countries and to advocate for the continued global attention for equitable distribution of resources. Alongside the G7 member states and South Africa, other invited non-member states participating in the Summit are the Senegal, Argentina, India and Indonesia.

France, Germany, Japan, the US, the UK, Canada and Italy form the G7.