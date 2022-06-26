Rovanperä leads in 2nd day of Kenya's Safari Rally

Kenya
The Safari Rally drivers tackled rocky tracks around Nairobi in Kenya on Saturday. The legendary race is currently dominated by the leader of the world championship, Finish Kalle Rovanpera. The Toyota driver managed to bag three stage wins Friday, he then consolidated his lead in the overall standings on Saturday. Rovanpera can almost be assured to win his fourth rally out of six contested this season on Sunday.
The podium remains Toyota’s preserve. Rovanpera is followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans and Japanese Takamoto Katsuta.
Estonia's Ott Tänak, who was fourth until Saturday morning, suffered mechanical issues and ended his race less than a kilometer away from the finish line of the 10th stage.
Finally, British driver Gus Greensmith also suffered a mis hap. His Ford M-Sport rolled over. He was more scared than hurt, and was able to leave... however, with no windscreen.
