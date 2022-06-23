Boris Johnson announces 'preferential trade system' for 65 developing countries

British prime minister Boris Johnson says his country will support the development of clean energy among Commonwealth nations, announcing a package with a potential to create over 180 000 jobs and cut carbon emissions.

Addressing the Commonwealth Business Forum in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, Boris said the British International Investment would put £160 million into hydropower in Africa, generating electricity for 3 million people.

"The British International Investment is putting £160 million into hydropower in Africa, creating 180,000 jobs, including here in Rwanda, while at the same time cutting carbon emissions, generating electricity for 3 million people," said Johnson.

He also lauded the African Continental Free Trade Area, which he said could generate more capital than Africa could ever receive in international aid.

British Prime minister announced 'preferential trade system' for 65 developing countries including Rwanda and 17 other Commonwealth members from July 6th.

According to Johnson, partnerships among Commonwealth nations could deliver prosperity from the green economy.

Leaders of Commonwealth nations are expected to call for increased climate action at the meeting in Rwanda as climate change remains a major concern for the bloc.

Many have been affected by recent, severe weather events including heatwaves, droughts, cyclones and floods.