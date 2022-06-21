Ramaphosa denies judicial interference amid delays with final part of corruption report

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied allegations of interfering with the country’s judiciary over delays in the presentation of the final report of a corruption inquiry.

The commission headed by Justice Raymond Zondo investigated allegations of widespread corruption in South Africa during President Jacob Zuma's nine years in power, known as "State Capture".

It already handed over its first, second, third and fourth reports and was due to present the final part of its findings by last Wednesday.

According to a statement by the presidency, the second, third and fourth reports were handed over on 1 February 2022, 1 March 2022 and 29 April 2022 respectively to Director-General in The Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni.

This has however been delayed several times amid allegations of interference.

The statement by the presidency said Mr Zondo had communicated last Thursday on the delay “and undertook to finalise the report as soon as possible”.

The commission then said it would deliver it by Sunday (June 19) evening.

“This did not unfortunately happen,” the presidency said in a statement published on the presidency’s website.

Mr Ramaphosa says that they have now agreed with the commission to a “tentative date of Wednesday, 22 June” for the report to be handed over.

“The presidency, therefore, rejects claims that the President has in any manner interfered with the work of the commission or the judiciary as speculated by some opposition parties,” the statement added.