Protests in Senegal leave at least one dead, according to La Croix Rouge

Clashes between police and protesters in Dakar left at least one dead on Friday, according to humanitarian aid charity La Croix Rouge. Senegal's main opposition coalition supporting Ousmane Sonko had maintained calls for this rally despite its ban by authorities. The movement rejects the invalidation of a national list of candidates ("Yewwi Askan Wi" or "Free our people") for the legislative elections on July 31st.

"It is just because we are outraged in this country that we went out to express our anger. I have two wives, children, and work, but I am protesting for Senegal, which does not belong to President Macky Sall. As an opponent, we supported him because he was suffering injustice and now he is the one who is imposing injustice- this cannot go on!", says demonstrator Bala Mbaye in Dakar.

A party spokesperson says three opposition figures were arrested and Ousmane Sonko and Dakar's mayor were prevented from leaving their homes by security forces.

Tensions between the leading party and the opposition have reached other parts of Senegal. Some media in Casamance claim two other protesters were killed in the region.