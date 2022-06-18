Burkina Faso receives over 6,500 tons of food supplies from the ECOWAS

Over 6,500 arrived in Burkina Faso on Friday, June 17. The supplies were sent by the ECOWAS and are intended for the internally displaced fleeing the jihadist violence in the country.

The president of the regional community's commission Jean Claude Kassi BROU handed over the bags to the country's agriculture minister.

"We had asked for 10,000 tons, and the ECOWAS granted a loan of 6,579.5__tons of food. It should be noted that this loan will be entirely repaid. while also seeking solutions to issues related to the replenishment of our stocks at the national level and also, of course, working to implement means of resilience to be able to succeed in the upcoming campaigns and move towards food sovereignty", explained Delwendé Innocent Kiba, Agriculture minister of Burkina Faso.

Described as a solidarity mechanism by the ECOWAS, it is done through the organisation's regional food security reserve, and with the support of the European Union.

It should help around 130 thousand people or 22,000 vulnerable households.