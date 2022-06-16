Ryanair drops controversial language test

By Africanews
Ryanair
Dublin-based airline Ryanair announced the scrapping of its controversial Afrikaans language test for South African passengers.
The test was introduced as a way to identify passengers with counterfeit passports travelling to the UK.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary announced the decision to drop the test on Tuesday.
Ryanair doesn't fly to or from South Africa but is Europe's biggest airline, carrying millions of passengers between hundreds of cities every year.
Reports of the questionnaire circulating on social media sparked anger among many South Africans.
Afrikaans is one of South Africa’s 11 official languages and is the first language of about 13% of the country’s population of nearly 60 million.
It is also associated with South Africa’s apartheid regime of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
02:39
South Africa concerned over sale of bogus auto parts
00:55
South Africa: President Ramaphosa suspends public prosecutor
01:14
S.A: "No rest" for Ramaphosa over corruption allegations, opposition vows
01:00
South Africa president lashes 'dirty tricks' in burglary scandal
01:41
South Africa; The Gupta brothers arrest and planned extradition a "big blow" for Zuma
Go to video
South African pastor found guilty of treason, racist plot