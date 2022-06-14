Cape Verde: Music producer promoting young, upcoming artists

Fabio Ramos, a young artist from the city of Mindelo on the island of Sao Vincente in the Cape Verde archipelago, is currently recording his first album.

Fabio has just signed a contract with the Lusafrica label founded by José da Silva for Césaria Evora in the late 1980s.

José da Silva has become one of the main actors in the music industry on the continent.

After spending 4 years in Abidjan for the launch of Sony Africa, José moved to Mindelo to revive Cape Verdean music, which had suffered greatly from the pandemic.

"Today we are looking for artists of the new generation and Flavio is a young man who has an excellent voice with a very important stage presence and we are going to bring him our experience and give him the background he needs to attack the international market," said José da Silva, founder of the Lusafrica label.

The world discovered Mindelo and then the small country Cape Verde with the worldwide success of Cesaria Evora

Cesaria Evore remains a source of inspiration for the young generation of Cape Verdean musicians like Fabio Ramos.

"I think that at some point it was the strength to make music. I like Cesaria's music. I think that I can succeed to go far enough but so far away from her no one could succeed," said Fabio Ramos, a musician.

José da Silva recently organized Atlantic Music Expo, a music festival graced with many musicians.

The event presented an opportunity for the local musician to perform in front of producers, festival directors and agents from Europe and theU.S.