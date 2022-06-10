Salah wins 2022 PFA Players' Player of the Year awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was voted men’s player of the year by his fellow professionals in England for the second time on Thursday.

Salah became only the seventh man to win the Professional Footballers’ Association award more than once after a season in which he scored 23 goals in the Premier League - tied for first with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min - and had a league-leading 14 assists.

Kevin De Bruyne, the star player for Premier League champion Manchester City, was looking to win the award for the third straight year.

De Bruyne was also on the six-man shortlist, along with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mané.

Despite having his best scoring season in the league, Son didn’t make the PFA’s team of the year, which contained six players from Liverpool.

The Egyptian international also achieved League Cup and FA Cup success with Liverpool but lost Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations titles.

PFA members vote for the winners of each award, choosing the players they feel have put in the best performances all year.