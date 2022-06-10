Egypt, Tanzania foreign ministers hold talks in Cairo

The Tanzanian foreign minister said during a visit to Cairo on Thursday that the next United Nations summit on climate change, to be hosted by Egypt, is a chance to highlight "African priorities".

It is a chance "to show the world that if we work together we can be able to overcome these challenges of the climate change," said Liberata Mulamula.

The U.N.'s COP27 conference will be held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

Mulamula spoke after meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, where she also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi earlier in the day.

Shoukry said he and Mulamula talked about the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile.

Egypt had expressed its willingness to reach a binding agreement that will regulate the filling and operating of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The dam will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam upon completion, and will have a total power generating capacity of 6,500 megawatts.

It has been a source of tension between Ethiopia and the other riparian states, Sudan and Egypt.

Ethiopia has already conducted two fillings of the dam, but the speed at which it will be filled and the amount of water that will be released during drought seasons remains unsolved.