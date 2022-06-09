250,000 ghost names found on Kenya’s voters' roll

An ongoing audit of Kenya’s voters' roll has found the names of about 250 000 deceased on the register, Kenya's electoral agency has confirmed.

In addition, about half a million more voters were found to have duplicate records and more than 226,000 people were registered using documents that do not belong to them, the BBC reported sourcing a statement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to IEBC, others had also registered with illegal documents.

Due to the “implementation of the preliminary audit findings,” the commission says it would delay certifying the final register for publication.

The commission had earlier said that it would publish the register of voters on or before 9 June but has rescheduled that to 20 June as it seeks to address the findings by KPMG, the firm contracted to do the audit.

Electoral irregularities in past elections in Kenya have led to deadly violence. This year's elections will be held on 9 August.

Four presidential candidates have been cleared to run in the election - David Mwaure, George Wajackoyah, Raila Odinga and William Ruto.