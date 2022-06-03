500-page report released on the ongoing harms caused by slavery on African Americans

A first-in-the-nation task force in the U.S. state of California created to examine slavery and its impact on the black community released on Wednesday an almost 500-page report on the ongoing harms caused by slavery, political disenfranchisement, segregation and other racist and discriminatory practices.

According to the report, even today, discriminatory laws and actions still cause harm to African Americans in housing, education, health, employment and other areas, ABC News said.

The report states government actions and failures over 400 years have created a wealth gap that persists between black and white Americans at all levels of income, regardless of education or family status.

The black population in California is only 6 percent, yet 28 percent of the prison population and 36 percent of the juvenile detention system are African Americans. In addition, the average annual income of white Americans is 1.6 times that of African Americans, and the assets of white American households are 9 times that of African Americans households. Meanwhile, 59 percent of white Americans are owners of their residences, while only 35 percent of African Americans are, the report states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that establishes a task force to come up with recommendations on how to give reparations to black Americans on Sept. 30, 2020, in Sacramento, California.

The final version of the report will be released before July 1 next year.