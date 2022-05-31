Morocco: Wydad fans celebrate third CAF Champions League title

**Moroccan fans came out to the streets shortly after Wydad AC of Casablanca were crowned the CAF Champions League winners on Monday night. The club beat Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0.

**

For the Wydad Casablanca fans, victory never felt so sweet.

The Moroccan club won Monday its third African Champions League title. Beating Egyptian club Al Ahly at home.

"We are very happy, the team (WAC) was able to reach the end and we won the cup and we deserved it, everything was good, the players were very good, they satisfied us, and long live the WAC."

10-time champions Ahly, was seeking a record third straight title but despite plenty of possession, they were undone by clinical finishing. Wyddad player Zouheir El Moutaraji on the contrary was successful. He scored two times leading his team to victory 2 nil against Cairo.

The final whistle meant wild jubilation for the nearly 40,000 fans gathered in Mohammed V stadium.

The celebrations then spread to the entire city of Casablanca.

Yassine was overjoyed: "The players have made a great effort, long live the WAC!"

"Long live the WAC, long live the reds, Naima added. Congratulations to the Wydad Athletic Club, they satisfied us."

Wydad win confirms that the Super Cup contest will be an all-Moroccan affair. Renaissance Berkane won the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup on May 20 and will face Wydad, on a date that has yet to be determined.