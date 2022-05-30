Two more bodies recovered in Burkina Faso's flooded mine

Burkina Faso
Investigations are ongoing in Burkina Faso's Perkoa zinc mine as two more dead bodies have been recovered bringing the total of victims to six.
Two miners are still missing.
Unexpected torrential rains flooded the mine six weeks ago trapping eight miners working at a depth of more than 500 metres.
Despite diminishing hopes rescue efforts continue and experts have been flown in from Canada, Australia and South Africa to help with operations.
The group consisted of one Tanzanian, one Zambian and six Burkinabès.
The authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the bodies that were recovered.
