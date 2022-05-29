US Monastir beat Petro de Luanda 83-72 to win first BAL title

US Monastir were crowned champions of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on Saturday after a 83-72 victory of Petro de Luanda.

Fresh from knocking out last year's champions Zamalek of Egypt, the Tunisian side won their first-ever African title with a victory over the Angolans in the Kigali final.

After the game, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall presented US Monastir with the BAL Finals trophy and Michael Dixon with the Hakeem Olajuwon award for best player of the tournament.

Dixon finished the competition with per-game averages of 16.5 points and 4.1 assists and a team record of 21.3 points per game during the Playoffs.

US Monastir, the 2022 BAL champions, posted a 7-1 record in the Sahara Conference group stage and playoffs, beating Cape Town Tigers of South Africa and Zamalek of Egypt in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Zamalek defeated Cameroon's F.A.P 97-74 in the third-place match yesterday.