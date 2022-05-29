AU summit on security and terrorism ends in Malabo

African heads of state closed the two extraordinary summits in Malabo on Saturday, with leaders pointing out at terrorism, bad governance, and coups d'état could have causal links and aggravate the humanitarian crises that plague the continent.

"The current conflict in Europe teaches us that security issues are always at the center of international cooperation, in the first place, each continent must have its own common defense strategy. This conflict also confirms the deep inequalities in the treatment of countries and peoples in the face of wars, pandemics and natural disasters," said João Lourenço, President of Angola.

Angolan President João Lourenço echoed the AU commission president Moussa Faki Mahamat's sentiment to reorganize and regroup an African military. He also called upon the inclusion of African countries as permanent members of the United Nation security council.

"This unjust and shameful situation once again raises the need for a reformulation of the United Nations Security Council that does not only circumscribe the victorious great powers of the Second World War, but that considers the entry of representatives of countries from Africa and Latin America, the Indian subcontinent of the Middle East as permanent members with full powers," said João Lourenço, President of Angola.

Representatives from Mali, Sudan, Guinea and Burkina Faso were excluded from the summit. The military has overthrown civilian regimes in these countries over the past two years and the AU has suspended them from its proceedings and imposed sanctions, in line with other African and international organizations and Western capitals.