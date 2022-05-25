South Sudanese Amy Lasu inspires aspiring footballers

**Amy Lasu is the captain of South Sudan women National Team, daughter of a refugee family who fled the country during civil war when she was three. She believes football can play a positive role in helping women gather, find their way and inspire South Sudanese who wish to take their part in bringing about a brighter future.

**

In the past, football was considered a taboo for girls but society is progressively changing. Amy Lasu, a South Sudan midfielder, is a bright example of this. She is the captain of the women National Team which was established for the 2019 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association Women's Championship.

"I grow up in Kenya, I have lived there most of my life, I studied in Kenya, I have also played football in Kenya, there I started playing at the age of 7...until now"

Amy's family fled South Sudan during the civil war. After a Bachelors' degree and a brilliant performance in Kenya's Women Premier League, she chose to play for her home country, believing sports is a change agent. She was interviewed for a communication campaign by NGO Amref to change the storytelling on Africa. The footballer insisted on the critical contribution education brings to a society: "I think that with more schools for all the kids, we can have more pilots, more engineers, more doctors."

In the 11th year of its independence, South Sudan faces economic, political and security struggles. Amy Lasu and her teammates wish to bring their country to the top, one game at a time: "Football, as I can see, is a uniting factor. Because football knows no race, no religion, no tribe, it brings people together, it promotes peace in the countries. I just want to pave the way for the young ones who can promote peace, coming together we can try to change how things are going in this country."

Society is changing which, Amy believes, has enabled many prospects to be spottted. The midfielder will continue to shine hope for South Sudanese football lovers and aspiring players.