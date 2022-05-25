Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Presidential aspirant Okorocha, arrested on fraud allegations

Senator Rochas Okorocha is 59, he was the governor of the south-eastern state of Imo.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Nigeria

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency arrested Tuesday, Senator Rochas Okorocha in Abuja.

The presidential aspirant of the ruling APC party is accused of diverting 2.9 billion naira (about $7m) of public funds and properties.

Okorocha has previously denied the accusations, yet the EFCC filed a 17-count criminal charge/ against Okorocha last January.

Supporters of the former governor of the south-eastern state of Imo, suspect the jailing of their candidate is 'politically motivated.

The anti-corruption body has however rejected those claims. In a statement, the EFCC head of Media & Publicity said previous attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were stalled owing to his absence.

The Commission argued it had been left with no other choice than jailing the 59-year-old, in order to bring him to trial.

The imprisonment of Rochas Okorocha comes ahead of the APC party presidential primaries.

On May 29 and 30, the All Progressive Congress party will pick its nomminee for the 2023 presidential race.

