WHO chief cautions against Covid-19 resurgence

The World Health Organization on Monday warned that the global Coronavirus pandemic is not yet over.

Addressing the opening session of the WHO's annual assembly in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told governments to increase their vigilance and attention toward the disease.

In his speech, he pointed out the reluctance towards the pandemic whereby the mandatory Covid-19 measures have been relaxed in many countries.

"This virus has surprised us at every turn. A storm that has torn through communities again and again. And we still can't predict its pulse or its intensity. We lower our guard at our peril. ......The pandemic will not magically disappear, but we can end it. We have the knowledge, we have the tools, and science has given us the upper hand," said Tedros.

Tedros also noted that almost one billion people in lower-income countries still had not been vaccinated and are fighting the emergence of other outbreaks like Ebola, and monkeypox among others.

"Our colleagues around the world are responding to outbreaks of Ebola in DRC, monkeypox and hepatitis of unknown cause and complex humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine and Yemen. We face a formidable convergence of diseases, drought, famine and war, fueled by climate change, inequity and geopolitical rivalry," said Tedros.

The WHO chief also appealed to the world community to "choose peace for health, health for peace".

Tedros is expected to be appointed for a second five-year term this week at the World Health Assembly.