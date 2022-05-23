Algerian actress Chafia Boudraa known as “Lala Aini” dies at age 92

The famous Algerian actress Chafia Boudraa, who played in the political thriller "Hors-la-loi" presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010, has died at the age of 92, state media reported Monday.

Chafia Boudraa, born in Constantine in 1930 and widow of a FLN fighter who died during the Algerian war in 1960, was known for her roles in cult feature films such as El Hariq and Hassan Terro's Escape.

The veteran actress with a career spanning more than 50 years died on Sunday in Algiers.

In this political thriller which follows the fate of three brothers torn apart by the Algerian War, she played the role of the mother.

The film sparked a heated debate in France, with the far-right and associations of Algerian returnees accusing it of "falsifying" history.

The death of Chafia Boudraa came a few days after the death, on Friday, of another monument of Algerian cinema, the actor and director Ahmed Benaissa, who played the role of the father in "Hors-la-loi".

Ahmed Benaissa, who starred in "Goutte d'Or", presented in Cannes, died before the screening of the film during the critics' week.