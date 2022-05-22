New Lagos building collapse kills at least 4

On Sunday, at least four people were confirmed dead in the latest building collapse that occurred in the Lagos Island area. The previous toll was 1.

The bodies were recovered from the rubble after an edifice collapsed on Saturday in Nigeria's economic capital.

Five people have been rescued and emergency workers continue to search for survivors.

Quoting the Zonal Southwest Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), local media reported that the three-storey building crumbled due to heavy rainfall.

The building had been sealed off earlier because work violated safety regulations but the developer didn't respect the interdiction, according to the BBC.

Other agencies which take part in the rescue operations back the NEMA.

A similar incident occurred two weeks ago. On May 1st, a three-story residential building collapsed in the Ebute-Metta area in Nigeria's largest city. The collapse killed ten people.

Building safety is often questioned in the country. A South African university researcher found that since 2005, at least one hundred and fifty-two buildings have collapsed in Lagos.