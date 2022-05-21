Welcome to Africanews

Guinea: Alpha Condé to travel once again for medical care

Guinean President Alpha Conde addresses MPs during a plenary session at the European Parliament on May 29, 2018 in Strasbourg, eastern France.  

FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Guinea

Ex-president Alpha Condé was granted a new stay abroad to seek medical treatment. The spokesperson for the CNRD, the body ruling the country, did not give details on the destination of the 84-year-old man. Some local news reports claim he flew out of Guinea on Saturday on board a Turkish plane.

Former Guinean president Alpha Condé was granted a new stay abroad to seek medical treatment.

The transitional authorities made the announcement on Friday citing appointments the toppled-leader had to keep, and which were to take place out of the West African nation.

The news comes just over a month following Alpha Condé's return to Guinea. 

This time, the spokesperson for the National Rallying Committee for Development which rules the country, did not give additional information on the destination of the 84-year-old man. No detail was given either on how long Conde's stay should last. However, some local news sources claim the former president flew Saturday out of Guinea on board a Turkish plane.

Early May, the Conakry public prosecutor opened a judicial investigation into Condé and some 30 former top officials for murder, torture and looting amongst other charges.

Conde´s bid to extend his rule to a third term, despite the consitutional the term limit, sparked demonstrations. Guinea's electoral violence in 2020 killed at least 60 people in the country.

The former leader was then overthrown on September 5, 2021, by Colonel Doumbouya.

After his return in April, Alpha Condé was declared " free" of his movements but he has not been seen in public since.

