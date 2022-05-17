Zuma trial postponed pending Supreme Court of Appeal decision

South African former president, Jacob Zuma's graft case, resumed Tuesday.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, however, posponed the trial to a holding date in August. His move enables the judge president of the supreme court of Appeal to give her final say on the reconsideration application filed by Jacob Zuma's defense.

Despite the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal dismissing their application in February, the former president's legal team later wrote to judge Mandisa Maya. Zuma’s defense has been pushing for the removal of chief prosecutor Billy Downer accusing him of being biased.

80-year-old Zuma pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering over a deal with French- arms firm Thales in the 1990s , when Zuma served as South Africa's deputy president.

Tuesday's adjournment is the latest in the former ANC leader corruption case. He failed to turn up for the resumption of his corruption trial last April, citing ill health. His case has been postponed multiple times since it opened in May 2021.