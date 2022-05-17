Welcome to Africanews

Kenya: Raila Odinga's coalition loses ally

Kalonzo Musyoka (L) attend a political assembly on Odinga's (R) 73rd birthday, on January 7, 2018 in Kakamega.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

If observers had so far predicted the presidential contest would be a two-horse race between William Ruto and Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umja coalition nominee has just lost an ally. Kalonzo Musyoka -who was Odinga's running mate in 2013 and 2017- accepted to run for president for the Wiper party.
**

The upcoming Kenyan general election will be a fierce battle. Observers predicted the presidential contest would be a two-horse race between William Ruto and Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umja coalition nominee. Odinga has just lost an ally.

On Monday, Kalonzo Musyoka -who was Odinga's running mate in 2013 and 2017- accepted to run for president under the Wiper party banner, leaving the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

On the same day, Odinga officially picked former minister Martha Karua to serve as his running mate.

The Karua and Odinga ticket is backed the Azimio La Umja coalition, formed ahead of the August 9 election. The coalition brings together

The Azimio la Umoja coalition brings together Mr Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement and a dozen other political groups.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who’s already subject to term limit has chosen to side with his former rival Raila Odinga.

If Kalonzo Musyoka's presidential bid is validated, we will be latest candidate in a contest already recording over 40 presidential aspirants. Over 7,000 candidates will vie, in the August general elections.

