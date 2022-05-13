Dubai launches chocolate fair with fashion show

Renowned chefs from around the world opened Salon du Chocolat at Galeries Lafayette Gourmet in Dubai Mall, an exhibition intended for chocolate enthusiasts around the world.

The festival was founded in Paris in 1994 and has become a reference for chocolate lovers worldwide, with events taking place in New York, Tokyo, London, Brussels, Shanghai and many other cities.

After Beirut in 2014, Dubai became the Middle East's second city to host the event.

Over 50 exhibitors and 30 pastry chefs graced the event which later culminated in a fashion show.

The designers made brown-themed dresses that are chocolate coated.

Visitors were able to mingle with all the exhibitors and chefs in a three-day event that will end on Saturday.

Those who attended were able to explore different stands, sample and even bought different chocolate varieties.

They also attended workshops graced by renowned chefs and exhibitors.

There is also an area for children to get creative with chocolate, while amateurs can compete in three competitions over the course of the event.

70% of the world’s cocoa beans come from four West African countries: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Ivory Coast and Ghana are by far the two largest producers of cocoa: together they cultivate more than half of the world´s cocoa.

These two are followed by other cocoa-producing countries like Indonesia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Brazil and Ecuador.