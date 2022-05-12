Palestinians attend memorial service for slain journalist   -  

Palestinians attended a memorial service on Thursday for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

The veteran journalist worked for Qatar-based AL Jazeera Arabic TV channel.

Akleh was shot in the head during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.

"To all Palestinian people, Shireen was a Palestinian, a sister to all Palestinians, Arabs in Palestine. What has happened today cannot be silenced. God willing, the Palestinian people stand with her and with us, she will not be forgotten, and is the biggest proof of the presence of Palestinian people in their own land. I thank everyone and everyone who helped" said Antoun Abu Akleh, brother of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz admitted late on Wednesday that the journalist could have been killed by Israeli fire appearing to backtrack from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's earlier remarks that she was "likely" killed by stray Palestinian gunfire.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death came nearly a year after an Israeli air strike destroyed a Gaza building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and news agency AP.