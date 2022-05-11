'Spiritual healer' arrested for sexually abusing about 900 women in Tunisia

A Tunisian man posing as a "spiritual healer" has been arrested after a television report in which he admitted to tricking hundreds of women into having sex with him, a judicial source said.

According to the television report, the man, who introduced himself on his Facebook page as "Bolga Kahouli", persuades his victims that these sexual encounters were the remedy for the problems they complained about.

These remarks were secretly recorded by a journalist from a private channel, Al Hiwar Ettounsi under the pretext of being a potential client.

According to Fatma Boukattaya, the spokesperson for the Ariana court in the Tunis suburb, the man, who was arrested on Tuesday, was already under investigation for his suspicious activities on social networks before the report was broadcast.

In the report broadcast on Monday evening, the man who claims to have powers to exorcise "black magic", tells the journalist that his methods have "guaranteed results" and that he has "cured" between 800 and 900 women through "sexual sessions".

"Tonight you will sleep with me and you will be cured one thousand percent," he tells the journalist during their encounter.

He sets a number of "sessions" for each client to "cure" her of the ills that haunt her.

To the journalist who describes false disorders, he recommends 14 "sexual sessions" at a total cost of 210 dinars (65 euros).

One of his victims, a 25-year-old student, told the programme that she had been sexually abused for three years by this "healer".