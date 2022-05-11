Main Senegalese opposition coalitions unite ahead of parliamentary elections

The Yewwi Askan Wi coalition of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the Wallu Sénégal coalition of former president Abdoulaye Wade decided to unite in order to win the next parliamentary elections. In 2017, the coalition backed by president Macky Sall won 125 seats out of the 165.

After rounds of negotiations and discussions, the main Senegalese opposition groups sealed an unprecedented deal earlier this week.

The Yewwi Askan Wi coalition of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the Wallu Sénégal coalition of former president Abdoulaye Wade decided to join forces ahead of the July legislative elections.

The objective is clear, the two largest opposition coalitions want to avoid competing lists and mostly they want to increase chances of winning seats over a candidate from the ruling party.

In order to beat the APR party of President Macky Sall, the opposition groups will present candidates together on the department level.

On the locality level, the candidate who has won the previous local elections will reportedly head the list.

Millions of voters - living in the electoral districts, which comprise the 46 Senegalese departments and include the voters registered abroad- will head to the polls on July 31st.

The coalition backed by president Macky Sall won the previous legislative elections in august 2017, filling 125 seats out of the 165 of the Senegalese National Assembly.