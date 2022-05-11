FIFA World Cup trophy ends domestic tour in Qatar

The World football governing body FIFA in conjunction with Qatar ended its 5-day public viewing of the much-coveted World Cup in different cities.

Spearheading the tour is the Brazilian legend Cafu who presented the cup on Tuesday at Kantara cultural center.

The event is almost reaching its fever pitch in the region, the first in its kind in the middle east.

"[Cafu being asked if he will take home the World Cup trophy back home with him]. For sure I will take it home, it's mine, I will sleep with it. After playing three [WC] finals and four World Cups, I think I deserve to take it home," said Cafu, a former Brazilian footballer.

The event will kick off in about 200 days in Qatar. From May 5-10, the trophy visited a host of tourist hotspots across the country, including Aspire Park, Souq Waqif, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Place Vendome, and Doha Festival City.