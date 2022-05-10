Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

IMF grants aid to Mozambique, six years after a financial scandal

IMF grants aid to Mozambique, six years after a financial scandal
The seal of the International Monetary Fund outside its headquarters in   -  
Copyright © africanews
MANDEL NGAN/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mozambique

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday granted a 432 million euro loan to Mozambique, the first since it withdrew six years ago at the time of the so-called "hidden debt" scandal involving the government.

The outline of the deal was announced in late March. "The IMF said in a statement: "These provisions will support the economic recovery and the measures put in place to reduce public debt and financial vulnerabilities. "This programme supports the government's ambitious reform plan," it added.

In 2016, one of the country's biggest corruption scandals broke in Mozambique: secret loans worth almost two billion euros were granted by foreign banks to Mozambican public companies and guaranteed by the state.

Budget support

After these revelations, the IMF suspended its budgetary aid, followed by all international donors. Since then, the financial institution has only granted emergency aid, after Cyclone Idai in 2019 and in 2020 in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deprived of international financing, Mozambique, a former Portuguese colony, defaulted on its debt and its currency, the metical, collapsed, causing the most serious financial crisis since its independence in 1975.

Independent audit

A subsequent independent audit uncovered the misappropriation of €426 million that remains unaccounted for.

Some 19 defendants are currently appearing before a special court in a high-security prison in Maputo. Mozambique's former president, Armando Guebuza, has been called as a witness.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..