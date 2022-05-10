Dortmund signs Adeyemi from Salzburg after Haaland move

Borussia Dortmund completed a busy day of transfer activity on Tuesday by signing Germany forward Adeyemi from Austrian champion Salzburg to soften the blow of losing its star player to Manchester City.

The Bundesliga club said the 20-year-old Adeyemi signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination in earlier in the day.

“Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international who through his strong finishing and incredible pace will make a valuable addition to our attacking play,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

Sebastian Kehl, who will take over from Zorc next season, noted that Adeyemi was a Dortmund fan in his youth and that he decided to sign for the club despite “several offers from Europe’s top leagues.”

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father, Adeyemi, leads the Austrian Bundesliga with 19 goals, and he has scored three for Salzburg in the Champions League. He made his Germany debut in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia and scored his first international goal last September.

Adeyemi came through the youth setups at Bayern Munich and SpVgg Unterhaching before joining Salzburg in 2018. He benefited from Patson Daka’s transfer to Leicester before the 2021-22 season to become an undisputed starter for Salzburg.

“It was quickly clear to me that I wanted to switch to Dortmund when I found out about the club’s interest,” Adeyemi said. “I deliberately signed for the long term because I’m convinced that we’ll be an exciting team that will be able to play for and win titles in the medium term.”