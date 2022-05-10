Bayern Munich target Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Rumours persist that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be set to dramatically leave Anfield at the end of this season after new reports emerged of his agent meeting with Bayern Munich.

Senegal forward, who is out of contract in 2023, is reportedly asking for a wage increase on his current £100,000 per week deal.

The 30-year-old has scored 118 goals in 265 games for Liverpool and has been a key figure in their UEFA Champions League and EPL winning sides.

It's thought Mane is frustrated at a lack of communication about a new deal with Liverpool prioritizing the contract renewal of Mohammed Salah.

According to the latest reports from Sky Sports Germany, 30-year-old Sadio Mané is a priority for Hasan Salihamidžić at the end of the season.

The Bayern management reportedly met with the Senegalese international's entourage last weekend to discuss his future.

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to part with Leroy Sané, who is not a fan of the recent German champions, to bring in Sadio Mané.

The future of Serge Gnabry also raises a question as the German international is also in a delicate situation and is also coming to the end of his contract.

In addition, Bayern, if Sané or Gnabry were to be sold, will be in a position to accept the Reds' striker's wage conditions. Liverpool are also keeping an eye on Serge Gnabry, so a swap could be a good deal for everyone.