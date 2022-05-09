Egypt arrests 13 teenage boys for harassing tourists

Egypt's public prosecutor on Monday ordered that 13 teenage boys arrested over the weekend and accused of harassing two women tourists at the Giza Pyramids near Cairo remain in custody pending an investigation.

The arrests came after a video surfaced on social media showing a crowd of boys swarming around two young women at the famous archaeological site, one of Egypt's top tourist attractions.

The boys are seen jeering at the women and some press close to them as they try to get away.

One woman turns and tries to push a boy away. It is unclear from the footage whether any of the boys groped the women. A voice is heard saying the video should be sent to the minister of tourism.

A tour guide who filmed the incident with his smartphone has accused the teens of "verbally and physically" harassing the women, charges the boys have denied, the office of the chief prosecutor said.

The video has drawn outrage on social media in this Muslim majority country where sexual harassment as well as sexual misconduct, is rampant.

According to a statement from the prosecutor's office, the arrested boys are between 13 and 15 years old. The statement did not provide any details on the women tourists.

If charged, the boys will be tried before a juvenile court.