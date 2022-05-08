Tunisian wins prestigious title in Madrid

Tunisia
Tunisian Ons Jabeur won the second and most prestigious title of her career in Madrid on Saturday evening,
Jabeur, ranked 10th in the world, beat 14th-ranked American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 0-6, 6-2, two weeks before the French Open (May 22-June 5).
The Tunisian becomes the first Arab player to win a WTA 1000 tournament, the most prestigious category after the Grand Slam.
"I feel like I can't remember the other one (her first WTA title,ed.), but I can remember this one very well. It's amazing, very happy, I'm glad that I got the win today. Didn't want to get disappointed again, to be honest with you. But you know I've been working very hard and the match today was very difficult. And I'm glad that I pulled the win. And hopefully this will be the opportunity to win many more titles", said the Tunisian player.
After Saturday's win, Jabeur will climb to No. 7 in the world on Monday matching her best ranking from last November.
Two years ago, she became the first Arab player to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, at the 2020 Australian Open.
