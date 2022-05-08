Prices go up again in Mauritius

Prices for goods and services have increased again in Mauritius.

The increase takes place despite the riots against the high cost of living that shook Mauritius last month.

From Saturday public transport has become more expensive. Bus and tram fares have gone between 25 and 40%.

The government has already invested one billion rupees to control food prices.

The government is actively consulting with economic and social actors to present the national budget to the population in a few weeks.

Mauritius offers many social benefits to its population.

Education is free from school to university, as well as health services and transport for students and senior citizens.