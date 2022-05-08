Welcome to Africanews

President of Ivorian Assembly Amadou Soumahoro died on Saturday

SIA KAMBOU/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Ivory Coast

The president of the Ivorian National Assembly Amadou Soumahoro died on Saturday at the age of 68.

The announcement was made by the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara.

Amadou Soumahoro was a figure in Ivorian politics and a loyal supporter of President Alassane Ouattara.

President of the Assembly since March 2019, recently he spent long periods abroad for medical reasons.

He was a founding member of the Rassemblement des Républicains (RDR), President Ouattara's historic party, in 1994.

During his absence in recent months, he was replaced by one of the vice-presidents of the Assembly, Adama Bictogo, a member of the Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Paix (RHDP), the ruling party.

