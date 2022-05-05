South Africa call for sparing use of water as winter sets in

South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation has called on the public to utilise water with caution as the winter season sets in with a minimal amount of rainfall.

According to the department, South Africa's water levels have slightly declined as the winter season sets in.

This week's water levels demonstrated a minimal decline of water levels compared to the same period last week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said on Thursday that the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) has moderately decreased from 103.8% last week to 102.1% this week.

Algoa, Bloemfontein, Polokwane, Cape Town and Umgeni Water Supply Systems have all declined week on week.

Most parts of South Africa, specifically its summer rainfall areas, have received above-average rainfall since October 2021. This has led to an increase in the country’s national average water levels.

South Africa is classified as being water short and moving towards water-stressed in global terms. The country’s average annual rainfall is 450mm compared to the global average of 860mm.

Highly variable rainfall has always led to skewed spatial distribution of water resources.

Only 8% of the country's land area generates 50% of the volume of water in its river systems - which in turn account for most of the country's water.