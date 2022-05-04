Senegal plans law on social media - Reports

Senegal is considering enacting a law to regulate social media. The revelation was made by President Macky Sall on Tuesday during a meeting with union leaders, local news site Dakaractu.com reported on Wednesday.

President Sall termed social media abuse as a 'cancer of the modern world'.

In March of 2021, Senegal saw violent protests which were prompted by the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on rape charges.

Then, the opposition relied heavily on social media to mobilize supporters. Authorities said crowds had been incited to riot.

In January's local and municipal elections, Senegal's ruling party lost key cities to the opposition.

The elections were seen as a bellwether for a legislative election in June and the battle for the presidency in 2024.

Ousmane Sonko is widely believed to be preparing a bid for the presidency.