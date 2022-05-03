Fifa sanctions Senegalese team over fan disorder

African Football
The Senegalese national team has been sanctioned by Fifa for the incidents that took place during the second leg of the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off between Senegal and Egypt in Dakar on 29 March.
In a statement released on Monday, FIFA fined Senegal’s soccer federation $180,000 for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout.
Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scoring the decisive spot kick.
The Algerian Federation will also have to pay a fine of close to 3,000 euros for the use of smoke bombsand throwing objects during the Algeria-Cameroon play-off during the Algeria-Cameroon play-off on 29 March in Blida.
Algeria on the otherhand appealed to Fifa to have the match replayed because of the "scandalous refereeing", according to the Algerian Federation, of Gambian Bakary Gassama.
