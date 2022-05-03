Cape Verde: The Castaway Museum welcomes visitors again

The Museu dos Náufragos (Shipwreck Museum), on the island of Boa Vista in Cape Verde, has reopened two years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here, the history of humanity is told from the period of the discoveries, slavery, isolation, survival, historical drought and Creole culture ...

The Castaway Museum in Sal Rei, which opened in 2019, is the result of the work of two decades by Maurizio Rossi. For this Italian archaeologist, the condition of castaway is not a thing of the past, it is a condition that anyone can still experience: "Shipwrecked is a condition in which every man lives throughout his life. It is a person who is lost in the sea of life without finding an island that can save his soul and his existence. This is a three-storey museum that starts in the darkest part of history, of the soul, piracy, which was a big problem on this island, and slavery."

The Museu dos Náufragos was built with materials found on the island; and the permanent exhibition displays the anthropological culture of the Cape Verde archipelago.

Hundreds of objects are exhibited here such as finds from the wreck of historical ships off Boa Vista, pieces from the period of the pirate attacks to the island or from the sending of slaves to the Americas and, also, from the Cape Verdean art, and its evolution during the encounters of cultures...