Covid-19 kills over 300 health workers in Zambia

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer an AstraZeneca vaccination against COVID-19, -
Copyright © africanewsBrian Inganga/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Africanews
Zambia
Among the approximately 4,000 victims of COVID in Zambia registered by the WHO, lies 300 health workers. That number was released by the Health minister Sylvia Masebo who further encouraged all medical staff to get vaccinated.
Just above 10% of the southern African country's population is fully vaccinated, according to Reuters. Zambia started administering doses to its population in April 2021. Masebo said her cabinet was going to re-launch the vaccination campaign next week and was planning to bring vaccines to all communities.
The minister added in the last 24 hours, 22 New COVID 19 cases out of 1-thousand and 4 tests were detected.
Go to video
Niger to vaccinate children against malaria
Go to video
Ebola in DRC: WHO rules out risk of regional and international spread
Go to video
Ebola vaccination begins in DRC after two deaths
01:25
WHO warns of major measles, polio outbreaks
Go to video
South Africa enters fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic
00:56
WHO hails lowest weekly Covid death toll since March 2020