Covid-19 kills over 300 health workers in Zambia

By Africanews

Zambia

Among the approximately 4,000 victims of COVID in Zambia registered by the WHO, lies 300 health workers. That number was released by the Health minister Sylvia Masebo who further encouraged all medical staff to get vaccinated. 

Just above 10% of the southern African country's population is fully vaccinated, according to Reuters. Zambia started administering doses to its population in April 2021. Masebo said her cabinet was going to re-launch the vaccination campaign next week and was planning to bring vaccines to all communities.

The minister added in the last 24 hours, 22 New COVID 19 cases out of 1-thousand and 4 tests were detected.

