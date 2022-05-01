Fuel prices rise again in Burundi

Prices of fuel have increased again in Burundi.

The increase, the second in three months, follows the announcement made by the government last Thursday.

Speaking on television, the minister in charge of energy blamed the increase on external factors.

Sound 1/ Ibrahim Uwizeye, Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines

"Indeed, following the global economic situation, notably the fragility of a convalescent economy, the war in Ukraine, supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions that followed, the world prices of several products, including fuel, have increased significantly. The price of a barrel of crude oil on the international market rose from US$70.8 on 2 December 2021 to US$103.67 on 27 April 2022, an increase of about 47%", announced Ibrahim Uwizeye, Burundi's Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines.

Two days after the annoucement, the consequences were visible on the ground.

As early as Saturday, long queues in front of petrol stations were visible in the capital, Bujumbura.

Users came to fill up despite the price increase, to avoid the shortage.

"Today, it's fine because before, we used to spend several days on the waiting line, three or four days without being served. But in less than an hour, I get to the pump" said Burundian driver, Cyriaque Niyongabo.

Taxi drivers and transporters fear that this new increase will have an impact on their activity.

"The increase is very high. They are going up a lot. I ask that they lower it a little so that we, the transporters, can also work well and make a profit". (...) "Our customers complain a lot. They accuse us of taking advantage of the situation. But it's not us", complained taxi driver Alexis Ndihokubwayo.

Some service stations have run dry. Many vehicles are still waiting to be served.

The last increase was at the end of January 2022.