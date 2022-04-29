Welcome to Africanews

Kenya honours former president with state funeral

A military honour guard walks with the coffin of Kenya's former President Mwai Kibaki, at his state funeral in the capital Nairobi, Kenya Friday, April 29, 2022   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Mwai Kibaki

Kenyans on Friday paid their last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki in a state funeral service that was attended by African leaders.

Kibaki, whose death was announced last Friday, died at the age of 90.

In his tribute, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called Kibaki "a man of honour", who had always "put Kenya and Kenyans first".

In his eulogy, Kibaki's son said his father had been "the ultimate Kenyan patriot".

Authorities declared Friday a public holiday in honour of Kibaki, who served two terms as president from 2002 to 2013.

The presidents of Kenya, South Africa and South Sudan were among the dignitaries attending the state funeral in the capital, Nairobi.

Kibaki will be buried on Saturday at his ancestral home in central Kenya.

