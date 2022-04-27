UN delegation visits South Sudan to assess needs

The UN's Humanitarian Coordinator visited South Sudan last weekend to assess needs on the ground and meet people affected by on going violence as well as natural disasters.

The UN delegation visited the camp of Malakel in South Sudan's Upper Nile State.

"What I see going forward is that we have to switch some of the things we do.

I would like to see us do some shifts in terms of the localization of our activities, working more with local NGOs but also with cash, doing more with cash and cash-based initiatives", said Sara Beysolow Nyati, Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Women and children, particularly internally displaced women, are more vulnerable and at risk of physical harm.

Martha Steven is a representative for women living at the site in Malakal.

“We women don’t have jobs that can support us financially. We face a lot of challenges that make us go out to collect firewood that we can use and sell. Sometimes when you meet a drunk soldier, he may beat or rape you", she admitted.

The UN estimates that 6.8 million people will need urgent assistance this year.

A US$1.7 billion humanitarian response plan for the country is currently only around eight percent funded.