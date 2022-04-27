Welcome to Africanews

Possible Eid al-Fitr bomb attacks in Nigeria - Police warns

Smoke billows from a building after an explosion in Lagos   -  
Copyright © africanews
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned the public about possible bomb attacks during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 26, the service said it has discovered plans “by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres.”

The warning follows recent explosions at public places in the north-eastern states of Taraba and Yobe that killed several people.

The statement did not in any way prevent operators of public places to halt operations but however advises Owners and managers of public places to be cautious and put in place the necessary security measures.

